The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Toro by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Toro by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,880,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,103,000 after acquiring an additional 50,034 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Toro by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,947,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,660,000 after acquiring an additional 20,623 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Toro during the first quarter worth approximately $150,798,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $118,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $161,116.14. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toro Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTC. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. CL King began coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

NYSE:TTC opened at $103.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.56. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $80.44 and a twelve month high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.70%.

Toro Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

