The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) by 133.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,172 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in York Water were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in York Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in York Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in York Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of York Water by 887.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 16,199 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of York Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Get York Water alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of York Water in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

York Water Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ YORW opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.54. The York Water Company has a 12 month low of $36.85 and a 12 month high of $47.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. York Water had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

York Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.2027 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.12%.

York Water Profile

(Free Report)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; eight wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the York and Adams Counties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YORW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.