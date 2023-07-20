Thomas F. Herman Sells 2,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $66,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $46.37.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $965.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.49 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

About Grocery Outlet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2,764.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,424,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269,730 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1,174.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,038 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,288,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,379,000 after buying an additional 979,844 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 17.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,022,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,205,000 after buying an additional 889,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,260,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,976,000 after buying an additional 776,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

