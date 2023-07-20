Thomas F. Herman Sells 2,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $66,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Grocery Outlet Stock Performance
Grocery Outlet stock opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $46.37.
Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $965.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.49 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet
About Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.
See Also
