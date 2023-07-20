Titon (LON:TON) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $77.81

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 77.81 ($1.02) and traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.98). Titon shares last traded at GBX 80 ($1.05), with a volume of 813 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1,600.00 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 77.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 74.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Titon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,000.00%.

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware materials.

