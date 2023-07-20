Titon (LON:TON) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $77.81

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 77.81 ($1.02) and traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.98). Titon shares last traded at GBX 80 ($1.05), with a volume of 813 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a research note on Friday, May 19th.
Titon Trading Down 1.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1,600.00 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 77.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 74.92.
Titon Announces Dividend
Titon Company Profile
Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware materials.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Titon
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Titon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.