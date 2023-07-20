Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 4,910 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 334.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 70,816 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 611,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.1% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 103,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $122.03 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.53.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.