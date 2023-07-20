Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. China Renaissance upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.92.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $40.17. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 23.00%. Analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

