Truxt Investmentos Ltda. Invests $23.15 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,300 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $23,150,000. Microsoft accounts for 8.3% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $355.08 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

