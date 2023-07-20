Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,776,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,224 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $41,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UE. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 454.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UE stock opened at $16.79 on Thursday. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.94 and a beta of 1.57.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.45). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $99.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

About Urban Edge Properties

(Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.