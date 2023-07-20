US Nuclear (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.06. US Nuclear shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 43,300 shares trading hands.

US Nuclear Trading Down 14.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.

US Nuclear Company Profile

US Nuclear Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and selling radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and Tritium monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

