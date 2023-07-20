Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Valvoline by 18.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Valvoline by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Valvoline by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. grew its position in Valvoline by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

Valvoline Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.74. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $39.67.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $344.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.12 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 79.50% and a return on equity of 50.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

