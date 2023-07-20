Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 190.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $59.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.08 and a one year high of $62.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1284 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

