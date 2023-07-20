VeraBank N.A. Sells 4,129 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

VeraBank N.A. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,685 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.1% of VeraBank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.89.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Price Performance

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $195.10 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.52. The company has a market cap of $3.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

