VeraBank N.A. Sells 448 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

VeraBank N.A. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,249 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.8% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.51.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $355.08 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

