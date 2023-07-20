Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VST. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Vistra by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after buying an additional 534,299 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 44.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Julie A. Lagacy purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.84 per share, with a total value of $248,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at $420,367.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vistra Stock Up 2.1 %

Separately, TheStreet raised Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

VST stock opened at $27.33 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average is $24.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of -35.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.30). Vistra had a positive return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -103.85%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

