Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,465 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.2% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $202,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $355.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $332.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.46. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays upped their price target on Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.51.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

