WBH Advisory Inc. Purchases New Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 72,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,923,000. Apple comprises 1.5% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,749,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,671,884,000 after buying an additional 2,991,299 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 226,281,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,400,739,000 after buying an additional 1,417,827 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 0.7 %

AAPL opened at $195.10 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.07 and a 200-day moving average of $163.52.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.89.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.