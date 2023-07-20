Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,218 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFRD. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 317.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,232,000 after purchasing an additional 941,426 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the fourth quarter worth $40,991,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 274.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 469,941 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 1,567.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 409,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 384,789 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $73.89 on Thursday. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $3,011,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 894,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,103,900.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 15,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $861,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,616.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Girish Saligram sold 50,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $3,011,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,909 shares in the company, valued at $53,103,900.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Weatherford International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Weatherford International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

