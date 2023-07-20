WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $132,755,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after buying an additional 1,121,075 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 16,625.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,010,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,749,000 after buying an additional 1,004,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,038,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,172,000 after buying an additional 590,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 153.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,677,000 after buying an additional 410,082 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WEC. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.10.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC stock opened at $89.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.38 and a 200-day moving average of $92.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

