Well Done LLC Purchases 207 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Well Done LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,476 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.1% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $195.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.52.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.89.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

