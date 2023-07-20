Wells Fargo & Company Increases Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $60.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Olin from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.83.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average of $55.04. Olin has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Olin will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Olin by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 714,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,822,000 after purchasing an additional 149,030 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Olin by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

