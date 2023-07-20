WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in WesBanco by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in WesBanco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in WesBanco by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory S. Proctor, Jr. purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,917.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory S. Proctor, Jr. acquired 3,500 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,917.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Fitzsimmons acquired 15,500 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $358,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,574.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $603,155 over the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WesBanco Stock Performance

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $41.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.91.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $151.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on WSBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on WesBanco from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on WesBanco from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on WesBanco in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on WesBanco from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

