WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 148,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 155,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 273.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,255,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,137,000 after acquiring an additional 919,165 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,932,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

WestRock Trading Up 1.5 %

WestRock stock opened at $30.22 on Thursday. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $43.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.26. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.63%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

