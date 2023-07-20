Westwood Wealth Management Sells 200 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Westwood Wealth Management lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.5% of Westwood Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson
In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
NYSE JNJ opened at $158.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $412.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.50.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
