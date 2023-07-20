WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in WEX by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of WEX by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after buying an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in WEX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in WEX by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $195.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $204.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.60.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. WEX had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.98 million. Equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on WEX in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.18.

In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $165,339.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $165,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $90,152.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $8,015,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $15,989,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,896 shares of company stock valued at $8,494,961. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

