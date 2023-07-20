Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Workday were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Workday by 1,168.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total transaction of $1,020,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,644,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total transaction of $1,020,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,644,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $69,869.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,116,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Workday Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Workday from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.52.

Workday stock opened at $231.68 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $234.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

