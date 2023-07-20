Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stake Trimmed by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $749,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $185,350.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $749,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,653 shares of company stock worth $5,374,937. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZM. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $73.92 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.45 and a 12 month high of $119.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 164.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.01 and a 200-day moving average of $69.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.12%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

