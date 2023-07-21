1,000 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $72.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.60. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $73.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.