12,829 Shares in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.3% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $38.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average of $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

