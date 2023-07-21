142,423 Shares in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 142,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1,747.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,857,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,402,000 after buying an additional 1,756,714 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1,320.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 840,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after buying an additional 781,166 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,466,000 after buying an additional 723,179 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 350.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 916,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after buying an additional 713,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,766,000.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:SBH opened at $12.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.00 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 62.12% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Sally Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.