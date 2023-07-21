1,471 Shares in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 9.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BCC shares. Truist Financial upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $99.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $101.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.49.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.66%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Further Reading

