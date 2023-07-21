1,526 Shares in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Molly Campbell purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $29,347.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,011.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other East West Bancorp news, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 1,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 125,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,414,775. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Molly Campbell purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,347.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,011.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,030 shares of company stock worth $976,542. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $60.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.63. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $80.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.03). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 40.38% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.43.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

