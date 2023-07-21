1,770 Shares in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INSP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $65,929,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,923,000 after buying an additional 174,811 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 299,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,335,000 after acquiring an additional 159,506 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,934,000 after purchasing an additional 117,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1,345.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,618,000 after buying an additional 98,364 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $148,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $896,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $148,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 4,525 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.84, for a total transaction of $1,325,101.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,003.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,542 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,149. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $318.15 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.62 and a 1 year high of $330.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $309.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -203.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.73.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

