1,889 Shares in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in First American Financial by 12.9% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 122,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First American Financial during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in First American Financial by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FAF opened at $59.03 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.97. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.25.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 104.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FAF. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

About First American Financial

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.