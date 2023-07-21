19,325 Shares in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 347,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 448,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 194,374 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 161,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 112,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRTN has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $285.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.93 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

