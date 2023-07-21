2,628 Shares in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $524,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 89,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 24,466 shares during the period. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average is $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $29.56.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

