3,092 Shares in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FICS. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $247,000.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $25.28 and a 52-week high of $33.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average of $31.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.84.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

