3,618 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in American Water Works by 6.9% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.6% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $146.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $162.59.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.