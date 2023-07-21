3,993 Shares in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,993 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BWFG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the second quarter worth $82,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 32.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group started coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Bankwell Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Bankwell Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWFG opened at $26.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $204.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.69. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $26.22.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 27.58%.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

About Bankwell Financial Group

(Free Report)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.