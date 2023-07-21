40,817 Shares in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zeta Global by 326.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,850,000 after buying an additional 6,295,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zeta Global by 275.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,128,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zeta Global by 234.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,292,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,812 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Zeta Global by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 720,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Zeta Global by 739.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 770,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 678,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.30. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 42.45% and a negative return on equity of 222.58%. Zeta Global’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. Analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

