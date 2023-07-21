4,218 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 4,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total transaction of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,381,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total value of $316,463.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,914 shares in the company, valued at $16,381,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total value of $3,820,870.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,874,412.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,611. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $357.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.35. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.94 and a 1 year high of $377.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.13.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

