435 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,532,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,670,000 after acquiring an additional 58,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,481,000 after acquiring an additional 55,820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,481,000 after acquiring an additional 92,175 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 530,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,300,000 after acquiring an additional 40,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 352,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,334,000 after acquiring an additional 18,688 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $159.91 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.18 and a 52-week high of $160.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.37 and a 200-day moving average of $148.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.