6,000 Shares in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAR by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,202,000 after purchasing an additional 601,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AAR by 32.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,026,000 after purchasing an additional 537,011 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AAR by 6,947.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 327,482 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth $14,520,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of AAR by 880.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 266,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 238,951 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AAR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIR shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AAR from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on AAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AAR from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

AAR Stock Performance

Shares of AAR stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.38 and its 200-day moving average is $53.32. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.92 million. AAR had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.