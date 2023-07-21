6,310 Shares in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1,752.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Stock Up 3.6 %

PZZA opened at $79.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.69 and its 200-day moving average is $79.16. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $97.78.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.00 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. 58.com reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.58.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

