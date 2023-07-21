6,431 Shares in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kforce by 34.7% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Kforce by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KFRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Kforce Stock Performance

KFRC opened at $65.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average of $60.10. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.35 and a fifty-two week high of $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Kforce had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

