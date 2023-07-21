6,661 Shares in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SQM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth $346,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,344,000 after purchasing an additional 69,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

NYSE:SQM opened at $78.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.97. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $60.21 and a 12 month high of $115.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.61 and its 200 day moving average is $78.49.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 82.96% and a net margin of 35.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.5119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SQM has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC cut their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.19.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.