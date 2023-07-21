8,000 Shares in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 312.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 84,214 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 54.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $546,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $567,000.

ProShares Short QQQ stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.32. ProShares Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

