8,504 Shares in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 37,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,814.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NJR shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

NYSE:NJR opened at $46.66 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $55.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.66%.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

