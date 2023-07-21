A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald Sells 7,538 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.97, for a total transaction of $4,175,825.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,412,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,634,412.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

On Wednesday, July 19th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 9,796 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.72, for a total transaction of $5,571,181.12.

On Friday, July 14th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 8,782 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.19, for a total transaction of $4,814,204.58.

On Wednesday, July 12th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,766 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.87, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.42.

On Monday, July 10th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 2,050 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.49, for a total transaction of $1,058,804.50.

Credit Acceptance Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $554.67 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $358.00 and a 1 year high of $617.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 17.48 and a quick ratio of 17.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $490.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.27 by ($2.56). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The business had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $13.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CACC. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 63,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,449,000 after buying an additional 24,576 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. RV Capital AG lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. RV Capital AG now owns 172,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $87,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 451.5% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 3,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.