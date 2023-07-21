AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.17

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and traded as high as $2.21. AAC Technologies shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 1,028 shares.
AACAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CLSA raised shares of AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AAC Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.12.
AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Sensor and Semiconductor Products, and other products segments.
