AAR (NYSE:AIR) PT Raised to $66.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AIR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

AAR Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $59.75 on Wednesday. AAR has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of AAR

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. AAR had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAR will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

